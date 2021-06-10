Sports Illustrated home
Ravens Holding Job Fair on Sunday, June 13

Team has numerous positions available.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — On Sunday, June 13, 2021, from 9 a.m. – to 5 p.m., the Baltimore Ravens will conduct a job fair at M&T Bank Stadium for candidates who are looking to provide fans the best level of service on gameday during the 2021 NFL season.

Appointments can be made at https://www.baltimoreravens.com/stadium/jobs, or if an interested candidate doesn’t have an appointment, walkups are also welcomed. All applicants must be at least 18 years old.

The Ravens’ stadium partners staff these positions for games and other special events at M&T Bank Stadium:

Aramark (Food & Beverage Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, bartenders, cashiers, cooks, servers, lead worker supervisors, runners and warehouse.

Aramark Venue Services (Housekeeping)

Positions include, but are not limited to, supervisors, leads and custodians.

S.A.F.E. Management (Crowd Management)

Positions include event security, ushers, ticket-takers and supervisors.

Standard Parking Plus (Parking Provider)

Positions include, but are not limited to, cashiers, traffic control officers and flaggers.

Job Fair Details

• Sunday, June 13 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

• Candidates should park in LOT D and will enter the stadium through the southwest lobby.

• Masks will be required.

