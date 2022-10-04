Skip to main content

No Fallout from John Harbaugh-Marcus Peters Exchange

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters was visibly upset on the sidelines in Week 4.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh expects it to be business-as-usual with cornerback Marcus Peters when the team returns to practice this week.

Marcus Peters had to be restrained on the sideline in the final minutes of the loss to the Buffalo Bills and he exchanged words with Harbaugh.

Two weeks after blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to Miami, the Ravens allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points to escape with a 23-20 victory in Week 4. 

Peters and several other players were obviously agitated with that result.  

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“Marcus is an emotional guy; I’m an emotional guy," Harbaugh said. "I’m not worried about that at all. We’ll be fine. What I said last night about Marcus stands, that’s how I feel about him. I don’t anticipate any issues at all. We’re here. Unless things have changed – and I’ll talk to him when the opportunity comes up – we’re going to be great friends for the rest of our lives. We’re going to look back, and when we see each other at the reunion one day, I’ll probably put him in a headlock. 

"If you think it’s not going to be like that in these kinds of environments, then maybe it’s a perfect world, but I don’t worry about that stuff.” 

With the score tied 20-20 late in the fourth quarter, the Ravens managed to drive the ball down to the Buffalo 1-yard line. After two consecutive runs up the middle failed to result in a touchdown, Harbaugh decided to go for it on fourth down from the 2 as opposed to letting Justin Tucker kick the go-ahead field goal.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson faced a blitz, and lofted a pass into the end zone that was intercepted by Bills safety Jordan Poyer for a touchback with 4:09 remaining. Buffalo got the ball on its own 25 and marched down the field for the game-winning 21-yard field goal by Tyler Bass.

There was also a controversy about whether the Ravens should have let the Bills score a quick touchdown to get the ball back, which also could have set off Peters, who will likely address the issue later this week. 

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

USATSI_19164758
News

John Harbaugh Breaks Down Controversial 4th-and-Goal Decision

By Todd Karpovich
01gef60mt9bwtjb37hsy
News

Longtime Ravens CB Jimmy Smith Retires from NFL

By Baltimore Ravens
USATSI_19164747
News

Ravens Need to Take Back Their Home Field Advantage

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19165795
News

Ravens Week 4 Report Card Vs. Bills

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19166237
News

'Emotions Run High' for Ravens in Deflating Loss to Bills

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19164770
News

Four Quarters: Ravens-Bills What We Learned

By Todd Karpovich
USATSI_19165156
News

Ravens Blow Another Double-Digit Lead, Lose to Buffalo Bills 23-20

By Todd Karpovich
IMG_5297
News

Who Is Playing, Who Is Out for Ravens-Bills: Ronnie Stanley Sidelined Again

By Todd Karpovich