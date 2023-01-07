John Harbaugh Shares What He Knows About Lamar Jackson's Injury

Lamar Jackson has not played or practiced since injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — What we do know is that Lamar Jackson will not play in the regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals.

What we don't know is when Jackson will be fully healthy.

Even coach John Harbaugh is in the dark about his status.

"Just wanted to share this with you, kind of really about Lamar's injury, because I know you guys ask every week, and everybody wants to know," he said. "I understand that – completely understand that. I want to know every week; every day you kind of ask and see where we’re at, but there really are no updates on that. That’s the biggest thing. I know that maybe people – fans, and media and everybody – might get a little frustrated about, but it’s just kind of the nature of it."

Jackson has not played or practiced since injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos.

The Ravens have gone 3-2 without Jackson in the lineup and Tyler Huntley as the starter but the offense has struggled, scoring four touchdowns in those five games.

Jackson has thrown for 2,242 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions over 12 games this season. He also leads the team with 764 yards rushing.

Harbaugh is uncertain whether Jackson would have enough time to ramp up if he is able to return for the playoffs if he is even available.

"When we have an update, definitely, you’ll have it, but injuries are so hard to predict," Harbaugh said. "That’s why when I get up here sometimes and I’ll refrain from saying how long it will be. You might think it’s going to be some number of weeks, or some number of days, or whatever, but you really don’t know because they [players] all respond differently. Then later, I feel bad because it didn’t turn out to be the number that we originally thought it was going to be.

"So, then I try to say, ‘Well, I’m really not going to talk about that,’ and kind of sometimes people think, ‘Well, he’s hiding something,’ or whatever. It’s really not. I might be hiding something sometimes, but not in this case. The truth is we just really don’t know. I know everybody’s working as hard as they can. Lamar’s working as hard as he can, the trainers are working as hard as they can and [I] can’t wait for him to get back, obviously, just like everybody else."