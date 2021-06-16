Sports Illustrated home
Ravens In 'Discussions' With Another NFL Team for Joint Practice

Baltimore has practiced with several other teams in the past.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are considering a joint practice with another NFL team over this year's training camp.

“We have. I would say we’re still in discussions on that trying to finalize that and make sure the dates work out," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "I don’t want to be premature in terms of announcing anything, but we’re in discussions. I’m hopeful that we’ll have at least one set of practices with one team.”

In the past, the Ravens had joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Indianapolis Colts, Philadelphia Eagles and Los Angeles Rams. 

Last year, the NFL prohibited holding joint practices because of COVID-19. 

The Ravens had planned to host joint practices with the Panthers before their preseason game on Aug. 30, 2020. Baltimore and Carolina are having those discussions again for a joint practice, according to a report by Joe Person of The Athletic.

