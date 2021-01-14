Ravens Bracing for Much Improved Bills QB Josh Allen from Last Meeting

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens kept Bills quarterback Josh Allen on his heels for much of the game when they played last year.

Baltimore sacked Allen six times and held him to 155 totals yards — 146 passing, 9 rushing. Nonetheless, Allen had the Bills on the cusp of a game-tying drive before Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters knocked down a potential touchdown pass to John Brown with 63 seconds remaining to seal a 24-17 victory.

Allen has taken tremendous strides since that game and is having an MVP-caliber season. Ravens John Harbaugh remembers scouting Allen prior to the 2018 draft and is not surprised by the success.

"He’s a guy that most of us here really, really liked," Harbaugh said. "Just the arm talent, the ability, the athleticism and the strength. He’s just a big, strong guy. And then you heard about his story; I really liked his story and what he overcame to get to where he was at. He kind of came up the hard road and the underestimated road. I always kind of like those kinds of guys, for sure.

"But I’ve had the chance to talk to him a few times outside of football, at least one time outside of football since he’s been with the Bills. I just think he’s a great guy. He’s just a great guy. [He’s] a great, young man. [He’s] a tough competitor, man. This guy is a real competitor. So, yes – we did look at him, and we really liked him.”

This past season, Allen set the Bills' single-season franchise records for passing yards (4,544), passing touchdowns (37), completions (396), 300-yard games (8), passer rating (107.2), completion percentage (69.2) and total touchdowns. (46). He was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in September and December, in addition to being named second-team All-Pro.

“People always – just talking about Josh – say, ‘His big arm,’ but he’s doing it all out there," said Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who was named NFL MVP last season. "He’s getting out of the pocket, taking advantage of what the defense gives him, throwing the ball on a rope, and he’s slinging the ball, like a Patrick Mahomes. He’s just helping his team out a lot. He’s one of the key reasons they’re putting up so many points and winning games. Hats off to Josh, because he’s been doing it since his rookie season.”

In addition to his big arm, Allen is also a threat to run. He is the only player in league history with seven or more rushing touchdowns in three consecutive seasons.

The Ravens lead the NFL with a 45.4 blitz percentage, including the playoffs,, according to Next Gen Stats. Allen thrived under pressure and threw 15 touchdowns with two interceptions against the blitz this season.

As a result, he has Baltimore on high alert.

You’ve got to pick your spots," Baltimore defensive coordinator Don Martindale said. "And it’s a chess match on their side, as well, when they’re looking at us. That’s why I always look forward to these types of games. So, it’ll be interesting to see. But he knows that there’s going to be pressure – that’s for sure. That’s who we are. That’s what we’ve done.”