Ravens Sign DT Jovan Swann Who Worked Out With Steelers

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens added depth to the defensive line by signing undrafted rookie Jovan Swann.

After working out with both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Houston Texans, the undrafted defensive tackle hopes he found a home in Baltimore.

Last season with the Hoosiers, Swann recorded four total tackles and a pass deflection in six games.

It was his lone season at Indiana after spending three years at Stanford, where he had 85 tackles, 18 1/2 tackles for a loss, and 11 1/2 sacks in 39 games with the Cardinal.

The Ravens need to add depth after fellow defensive tackle Xavier Kelly to a season-ending Achilles injury. Calais Campbell, Justin Ellis, Brandon Williams and Derek Wolfe also opted not to participate in last week's voluntary workouts, which left the team thin on the defensive line.

Before arriving in Bloomington, Swann appeared in 32 games and registered 83 tackles with 16.5 for a loss and 8.5 sacks. He also recorded two pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one interception.

He'll fight for a spot on the team's roster with less than 100 days until the start of the 2021 NFL season.

