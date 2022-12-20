Ravens Keeping Mum About Injuries Heading Into Falcons Game

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh is going to "climb behind the barricade" when it comes to providing details with players beyond the injury report this week.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson (knee), defensive end Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) are among three key players dealing with injuries.

None of those players were present for the open media portion of practice on Tuesday. Also missing were running back J.K. Dobbins, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, right guard Kevin Zeitler, right tackle Morgan Moses and outside linebacker Justin Houston.

However, some of those players could have been given rest days.

“There are probably a couple of other injury questions coming up, and I think I’m going to climb behind the barricade of it’s probably not the time to put a lot of information out there on our injuries, just for competitive purposes," Harbaugh said. "So, we’re just going to let that develop and see where we go with it and not try to walk the tightrope of what we say.”

So, the injury report will tell the stories this week as the Ravens prepare for the Atlanta Falcons at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 16.

Dobbins had a 37-yard rush in the third quarter but he didn’t get a carry in the fourth quarter last week's 13-3 loss against the Cleveland Browns. Harbaugh did confirm that Dobbins did not suffer an injury.

“No, we were down by 10, got the ball right with maybe 11 minutes left in the fourth quarter," Harbaugh said. "It wasn’t that we were opposed to running the ball, but when you run the ball, the clock runs, and we were looking at how many possessions we were going to get."