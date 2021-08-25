Could the Ravens Find a Trade Partner for Another Kicker?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have a long track record for finding effective kickers.

This year has been no different with Jake Verity, who has been solid throughout the preseason.

Baltimore traded Kaare Vedvik to the Minnesota Vikings in 2019 for a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft.

The Ravens could perhaps do the same with Verity.

The Ravens currently kicker Justin Tucker is one of the best specialists to ever play and is confident that Verity will be kicking in the NFL this season.

“I’ll just say it: I’ll be shocked if he’s not on somebody’s 53-man roster to start the season,” Tucker said. “Jake has come in with a great attitude, great work ethic, and you don’t just find your way on an NFL roster, regardless of if it’s 90 or 53 men, without being a good football player, without being talented. And Jake certainly has that. He came in with good technique already, and he’s just getting better. He’s got great power. He’s just getting better and better.”

In the first preseason game against the Saints, Verity connected from 42 and 53 yards. In the second game against the Panthers, he made another 43-yards.

He's also been solid with kickoffs, averaging 4.3 seconds of hang time.

"I think we do, as a coaching staff, a heck of a job with our guys and just developing those guys to give them opportunities," Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton said. "They learn a lot of football [and] a lot of technical things that they can carry on and take other places. ‘Tuck’ [Justin Tucker] is exactly right. This kid is showing himself, and he deserves an opportunity to play in this league.”