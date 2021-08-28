Lamar Jackson Cracks Top 10 for Several Quarterback Rankings

BALTIMORE —The Ravens Lamar Jackson cracked the top 10 for several rankings for quarterbacks in the NFL, according to a team of analysts developed by ESPN.

Jackson ranked first for:

Scrambling

Designed-run ability

He ranked third for toughness, sixth for compete level, seventh for pocket presence and sixth for second-reaction ability.

However, Jackson was left out of several key categories, such as arm strength, accuracy, touch, and mechanics. He did receive votes for those categories.

The ESPN experts had this to say about Jackson's omission from the "field-vision" category: "The Ravens' Lamar Jackson may never get the credit he deserves as a processor, but few handle the quick game the way he does. Not only does Jackson excel with general vision and decision-making specifically to that area, but he understands defenders' leverage in such a way that helps him locate the ball away from them, which is the same thing veterans such as Brady and (in years past) Philip Rivers get credit for. The clunkiness of Baltimore's passing game last season is much more a product of the lackluster receiving talent and Greg Roman's stale concepts than Jackson's inability to see the field."

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his career.

Jackson silenced many critics by winning the first playoff game of his young career last season at Tennessee. Still, he has his detractors that claim his style of play can’t win a Super Bowl.