August 28, 2021
Lamar Jackson Emerges Healthy, Dobbins Injured Vs. Washington

Baltimore plays final against Washington
Author:
Updated:
Original:

WASHINGTON — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson looked sharp, and more importantly emerged healthy after playing a series in the third preseason game against Washington.

Running back J.K.Dobbins was not as fortunate.

Dobbins appeared to injury his left knee after getting tackled on a screen pass. Washington cornerback Jimmy Moreland used his shoulder to hit Dobbins' knee and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk wrapped up his legs.

Dobbins had his arms draped around the trainers as he was helped off the field and into the medical tent before being carted off the field.

The extent of the injury is uncertain. Dobbins finished with two carries for 15 yards. 

Jackson was 3-of-4 for 29 yards and was sacked twice behind his starting offensive line of left tackle Ronnie Stanley, left guard Ben Powers, center Bradley Bozeman, right guard Kevin Zeitler and right tackle Alejandro Villanueva.

Jackson three a deep pass to Devin Duvernay, who could not hold onto the ball.

Tight end Mark Andrews had two catches for 27 yards. 

Ravens backup kicker Jake Verity missed a 40-yard field goal attempt wide left. Baltimore is perhaps looking for a trade partner for Verity.

Backup quarterback Tyler Huntley ran for a 10-yard score and threw an 8-yard touchdown pass to tight end Eric Tomlinson. 

This story will be updated. 

