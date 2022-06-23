Skip to main content

Lamar Jackson Added More Muscle This Offseason

Ravens QB looks sharper.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson looked noticeably bigger and muscular at the recent mandatory minicamp.

He has played at 205 to 208 pounds in the past but has bulked up to 220 pounds this offseason.

This added weight and muscle could help absorb some of the poundings he takes, 

"I just wanted to do it [to] see how it looks [and] see how I feel, and I feel good," he said.

4cda70b56ced43899fc3fdb33aa9d6b0

Jackson was mostly durable throughout his career until last season when he missed one game because of an illness and five more with an ankle injury.

Jackson completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times. 

Jackson began working out after the Super Bowl and has stayed active. He has spent time with his personal quarterbacks' coach Adam Dedeaux working on his mechanics.

"I really didn’t change my mechanics; it’s just … [Dedeaux] just sharpened me up a lot with just refreshing my lower body, keeping my hand poised when I’m releasing the ball, and that’s just what it was because I get loose sometimes throwing the ball, and that’s when I have the [wobbly] ball and stuff like that," Jackson said. "So, yes, Adam has been doing a great job with me.”

The results were impressive during the recent minicamp as Jackson threw tighter spirals and his passes had more zip on them.

He expects to be even better by training camp, Jackson plans to meet with his wide receivers in Florida over the coming months. 

"I know that Lama and the receivers and tight ends are going to meet in Florida at Florida Atlantic with Willie Taggart – the head coach down there," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He’s going to host them for some throwing, and that’s going to be good. So, they’ve all got their plans to do that, and I’ll be calling them and asking them how it’s going, probably ... four to five days a week.” 

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

download (1)
