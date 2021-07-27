Lamar Jackson Ready for Training Camp, Not Worried About Contract

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not wavered on his contract status.

He's going to let the process play out and not let it become a distraction from his ultimate goal — winning a Super Bowl.

"I talk to my people, talk to EDC when I can, ask him some questions here and there and he lets me know what's going on. We just go from there," Jackson told the Ravens website. "But I'm not really focused on it so I'm not really up there like, 'Yeah, I'm feeling like this' or 'I want this' or 'I think this works.' I'm focused on winning. I want my team to be great if anything."

The Ravens picked up his fifth-year option so Jackson is under contract until 2023, so there is plenty of time to get a deal done.

"I'm not worried about that right now. I've still got two more years left on my first [contract]," Jackson said. "I'm worried about getting my Super Bowl here and bringing it back home so we can celebrate that and focus on that. I'm focused on winning.

"If you're not winning, they're not talking about no contract with you. I'm trying to win as much as I can and get us a Super Bowl. That's what I'm focused on."

Jackson has stated his preference is to remain in Baltimore.

So, the two sides are emotionally invested in getting a deal done.

“I would love to be here forever,” Jackson said. “I love Baltimore. I love the whole organization. I love everybody in the building. But hopefully, we’ll be making something happen pretty soon or whenever.”

However, the market is pretty much set for Jackson.

Patrick Mahomes jolted the market for quarterbacks with a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million with the Chiefs. The deal is the most lucrative in North American sports history, surpassing the previous mark set by Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, who signed a 12-year, $426.5 million deal in 2019.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson inked a four-year, $156 million extension in September and that would be a better model for a potential new deal for Jackson.

Quarterback Dak Prescott reached a four-year, $160 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys. He gets $126 million in guaranteed money and he will earn $75 million dollars next season, the most of any player in a single season in NFL history.

Jackson’s starting point for a new deal will likely start at $40 million per season.

The only question is whether Jackson will become the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. If he wins a Super Bowl in the next two years, that certainly could be the case.