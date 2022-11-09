Lamar Jackson, Ronnie Stanley Laugh Off Commentator's Critique

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was visibly frustrated when the offense failed to get a snap off in time during a fourth-quarter drive in the red zone.

Jackson threw the ball into the turf and appeared to yell something at his offensive linemen. He then got into a discussion with left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

The following day, the Undisputed's Skip Bayless was critical of Jackson saying, "I'm a big Lamar Jackson fan, but that was a bad look to me. He went over the edge."

This prompted a response on Twitter from Stanley:

Jackson also replied to the Tweet.

"Bra Sometimes you have to SKIP pass tweets," Jackson wrote. "Ppl say anything."

This is not the first time Bayless has come at Jackson. Several weeks ago, he claimed an anonymous source told him that Jackson was not as engaged at meetings or practice because of his unsettled contract situation.

Jackson also scoffs at the notion that his contract status affects his play.

Jackson has another solid season and led the Ravens to three straight victories. On the season, he has completed 62.3 percent of his passes for 1,768 yards with 16 touchdowns and 6 interceptions (93.7 QBR). He also leads the team with 635 yards rushing with two more scores.

"The thing I like about Lamar is he’s never satisfied," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "He wants to play a perfect game, and yet third down, he kind of did put the cape on a number of times. That’s why we had the third-down numbers that we did really, was he made plays both passing, and scrambling and even run game stuff. Even reads that you guys don’t see sometimes. So, he did a great job with that.

"Our offensive line fought really hard. They were covering us tight; that’s a max zone team, and a good man cover team, and there weren’t a whole lot of places to throw the ball a lot of times. So, I think Lamar made a lot of things happen that way. So, your point is really good.”