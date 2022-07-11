Lamar Jackson An Honorable Mention for Best QBs In NFL Personnel Survey

OWINGS MILLS, Md. —More than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players contacted by ESPN recently evaluated the top quarterbacks in the NFL.

Lamar Jackson did not make the top cut and was listed as Honorable Mention along with Arizona's Kyler Murray.

Here is the list:

Jackson was ranked No. 8 on the list heading into the 2021 season.

However, he was limited to 12 games because of an illness and an ankle injury. He completed 246 of 382 passes for 2,882 yards and 16 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He was also sacked a career-high 38 times.

Here is ESPN's Jeremy Fowler analysis:

"Keeping a quarterback with an MVP award and a 37-12 record as a starter off a top-10 list is surprising, but that's exactly what more than half of the voters did. Despite standout moments in 2021 — including 442 passing yards on Monday Night Football against the Colts in October — Jackson finished the year with a career-low 50.7 QBR.

"He struggled mightily in his last three full games with six interceptions and 13 sacks as teams blitzed him heavily. And he missed the last month of the season with an ankle injury, fueling concern about how his running style will hold up long term."

Jackson is looking to bounce back this season and does not appear to be distracted by his current contract situation. He is playing the season under a fifth-year option as the Ravens try to negotiate a new deal.

Jackson had added more muscle to his frame and he looked sharp during the recent mandatory minicamp.

One NFC personnel evaluator contends:

"Innately competitive, driven and mentally tougher than just about anybody. You just run into a few issues late in the year: For as much as you run him, you get worn down."

He also has a habit of proving his detractors to be wrong.