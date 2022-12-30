Greg Roman: Lamar Jackson Working Behind the Scenes for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Just because Lamar Jackson is sidelined with a knee injury, he is still contributing to the team behind the scenes.

Jackson has worked closely with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley to help ensure he is fully prepared and helped with the game-planning for Sunday night's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“He’s definitely engaged," offensive coordinator Greg Roman said. "He and ‘Snoop’ [Tyler Huntley] are really tight. So, during the game, or prior to the game, he’s definitely giving his feedback and insight. With our backup quarterbacks, we’ve been able to go 3-1, so I’m sure Lamar [Jackson] in his own way is really contributing to that. So, I think he’s a great teammate though to those guys. They take a lot of pride with each other, and they root for each other.”

Jackson has not played or practiced since injuring his knee in Week 13 against the Denver Broncos. He has missed 11th consecutive practices over that span.

There is no set timeline for his return and the hope is that he will be ready for the playoffs. The Ravens have gone 3-1 without Jackson in the lineup but the offense has struggled, scoring three touchdowns in those four games.

The Ravens are not going to rush him back into the lineup.

"Lamar's doing good," Roman said. "He's working hard, getting his rehab done. The way we feel, the sooner we can get him back, the better. Especially heading into the playoffs, let him get some work in before then. But you can't rush Mother Nature. We've got to make sure he's right at the same time."