Ravens-Patriots Notebook: Lamar Loses the Sleeve, Linebacker Signed
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm and was throwing the ball at practice on Thursday.
That's good news for the team because Jackson was limited the previous day.
Coach John Harbaugh had no doubt about Jackson's availability for the Week 3 game against New England.
"He’ll be playing on Sunday," Harbaugh said.
In addition, the Ravens had all 53 players on the practice field for the first time.
- Wide receiver Devin Duvernay is out of concussion protocol.
- Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also performing drills after dealing with a groin injury.
- Both tight end Nick Boyle and left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also practicing.
Ravens Sign Pierre-Paul
The Ravens added some depth by signing outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The deal is worth up to $5.5 million with incentives, according to the NFL Network.
Pierre-Paul, 33, had 31 tackles, including hree for loss, with 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in 12 games last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pierre-Paul tore his rotator cuff and was never 100 percent healthy.
He has registered double-digit sacks three times over 12 seasons.
“He’s had a great career,” Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “We’ll see what happens.”
The Ravens were down to two outside linebackers — Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston— on the 53-man roster after Steven Means was placed on injured reserve Monday with a torn Achilles.
Ravens Injury Report
RB J.K. Dobbins, Knee, Full
WR Devin Duvernay, Concussion, Limited
CB Marlon Humphrey, Groin, Limited
QB Lamar Jackson, Right Elbow, Full
DT Travis Jones, Knee, Full
TE Isaiah Likely, Groin,Limited
CB Marcus Peters, rest/knee Limited
WR James Proche II, Groin, Limited
T Ronnie Stanley, Ankle, Limited
DB Brandon Stephens, Quad, Limited
CB Damarion Williams, Ankle, Limited
Patriots Injury Report
S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin, Limited
DB Cody Davis, Calf, Limited
S Kyle Duggar, Knee, DNP
DL Davon Godchaux, Back, Limited
LB Raekwon McMillan, Thumb, Limited
WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee, DNP
CB Jalen Mills Hamstring, Limited
DL DaMarcus Mitchell, Knee, Limited
S Adrian Phillips, Ribs, Limited