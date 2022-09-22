Ravens-Patriots Notebook: Lamar Loses the Sleeve, Linebacker Signed

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not wearing a protective sleeve on his right arm and was throwing the ball at practice on Thursday.

That's good news for the team because Jackson was limited the previous day.

Coach John Harbaugh had no doubt about Jackson's availability for the Week 3 game against New England.

"He’ll be playing on Sunday," Harbaugh said.

In addition, the Ravens had all 53 players on the practice field for the first time.

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay is out of concussion protocol.

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey also performing drills after dealing with a groin injury.

Both tight end Nick Boyle and left tackle Ronnie Stanley was also practicing.

Ravens Sign Pierre-Paul

The Ravens added some depth by signing outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul to a one-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The deal is worth up to $5.5 million with incentives, according to the NFL Network.

Pierre-Paul, 33, had 31 tackles, including hree for loss, with 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, and a forced fumble in 12 games last season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pierre-Paul tore his rotator cuff and was never 100 percent healthy.

He has registered double-digit sacks three times over 12 seasons.

“He’s had a great career,” Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “We’ll see what happens.”

The Ravens were down to two outside linebackers — Odafe Oweh and Justin Houston— on the 53-man roster after Steven Means was placed on injured reserve Monday with a torn Achilles.

Ravens Injury Report

RB J.K. Dobbins, Knee, Full

WR Devin Duvernay, Concussion, Limited

CB Marlon Humphrey, Groin, Limited

QB Lamar Jackson, Right Elbow, Full

DT Travis Jones, Knee, Full

TE Isaiah Likely, Groin,Limited

CB Marcus Peters, rest/knee Limited

WR James Proche II, Groin, Limited

T Ronnie Stanley, Ankle, Limited

DB Brandon Stephens, Quad, Limited

CB Damarion Williams, Ankle, Limited

Patriots Injury Report

S Joshuah Bledsoe, Groin, Limited

DB Cody Davis, Calf, Limited

S Kyle Duggar, Knee, DNP

DL Davon Godchaux, Back, Limited

LB Raekwon McMillan, Thumb, Limited

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee, DNP

CB Jalen Mills Hamstring, Limited

DL DaMarcus Mitchell, Knee, Limited

S Adrian Phillips, Ribs, Limited