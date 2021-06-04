Sports Illustrated home
Lamar Jackson Ranked 7th-Best Quarterback Entering 2021 Season

PFF releases annual rankings.
Author:
Publish date:

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Lamar Jackson is ranked as the seven-best quarterback entering the 2021 regular season, according to the ratings by the Pro Football Network.

Here is the breakdown by Shane G. Tyler:

"As one of the more difficult NFL quarterbacks to prepare for, Lamar Jackson again rushed for more than 1,000 yards in 2020, notching his first postseason victory in the process. It’s guys like Jackson that are reshaping the way the NFL views dual-threat quarterbacks in 2021.

Since Jackson’s arrival on the scene in 2018, the Baltimore Ravens have been Super Bowl contenders despite falling short. Yes, his 2020 season was not as prolific as 2019, but with some added weaponry, the expectations are for Jackson to make a big jump in his passing prowess — making him nearly impossible to stop."

Jackson, who was selected by the Ravens with the 32nd overall pick in the 2018 draft, has gone 30-7 as the starter in the regular season. He has thrown for 7,085 yards with 68 touchdowns and 18 interceptions over his young career. Jackson is also the only quarterback in NFL history to run for over 1,000 yards in two seasons and has 2,906 yards rushing and 19 scores overall.

Here are the Top 10 quarterbacks in the Pro Football Networks rankings.

10. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

9. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

8. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

7. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

6. Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

4. Deshaun Watson, Houston Texans

3. Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks

2. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

1. Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers

