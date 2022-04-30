Ravens Make A Splash With Fourth-Round Picks

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were able to solve some challenges with their roster with their NFL-record six selections in the fourth round.

Baltimore laid a solid foundation for the future while grabbing a few players who could make an immediate impact.

First, Baltimore added depth at tackle by selecting Minnesota's Daniel Faalele in the fourth round of the NFL draft. Faalele, a native of Australia, is more of a developmental player but is capable of earning reps as a rookie.

“When I took my [Top] 30 visit to the Ravens, I had a really good feeling. Coach ‘D’ [offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris] is an awesome coach," Faalele said. "We had a great meeting. He talked about how he’s coached Orlando Brown [Jr.] and stuff before. He just gave me that confidence. I know I’m in good hands. I had a good feeling there that we would be a good fit, and I’m just happy that everything worked out.”

Then, The Ravens were able to add another potential playmaker to the secondary by selecting Alabama cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis with the 119th pick in the NFL draft.

Baltimore needs to add depth at cornerback after losing several players this offseason, including Tavon Young and Anthony Averett.

"I’ve gotten a couple of comparisons, not just in the way [Averett] played, but just a lot of people that were with him at the University of Alabama that were able to be there with me," Armour-Davis said. "I even drew comparisons with the type of person we are. Some people even said that we looked alike and, of course, that we played alike. So, it’s pretty ironic that this kind of went the same way that his did.

"He’s someone that I look up to. I’ve watched his game for some time, I think he’s a great player. So, hopefully, I can be as good and get better in the future.”

injuries have been an issue with Armour-Davis. However, Jalyn Armour-Davis, 6-foot-1, 197 pounds, is a long and athletic corner. He runs a 4.39 40 and is solid against the run. Armour-Davis can also play special teams.

Charlie Kola

Baltimore added a playmaking tight end by selecting Iowa State's Charlie Kolar with its third fourth-round pick. Kolar led all Big 12 tight ends in receptions (62), receiving yards (756), and touchdown receptions (6), breaking his own season school records by tight ends in catches and receiving yards. His 62 receptions are the 10th‐best season total overall in school history.

The Ravens also continued to lay the groundwork for the future by taking Penn State's Jordan Stout with the 130th overall selection, which could end the tenure of long-time punter Sam Koch, who turns 40 on Aug. 13.

Baltimore can create $2.1 million in salary-cap space by cutting Koch, who has played in a team-record 256 games.

Stout is an exceptional player and earned second-team All-America honors from the AFCA, CBS Sports/247Sports, USA Today and The Athletic last season. He was named a third-team All-American by the AP and Phil Steele and accepted an invitation to play in the Reese's Senior Bowl.

He had 25 punts of at least 50 yards. Stout spent his entire Pro Day working as a holder.

Jordan Stout

With the 139th pick, the Ravens took another athletic pass-catching tight end with Coastal Carolina's Isaiah Likely. He has the ability to stretch the field and had five career receptions of 50-plus yards. Likely also had 27 career touchdowns and over 2,000 yards receiving in four years at Coastal Carolina.

Baltimore selected Houston cornerback Damarion Williams with the 141st pick. He adds more depth in the secondary and gives the Ravens more flexibility with their defensive schemes.