Ravens Anthony Levine Leads Fitness Program at Amazon

BALTIMORE — Ravens defensive back Anthony Levine Sr. was a special guest at Amazon’s Baltimore Fulfilment Center, leading employees in a unique exercise and stretching program that the company has rolled out.

Levine Sr. has a passion for fitness and health, which made him a natural fit to connect with Amazon associates and help create excitement around some of the company’s newest health and safety programming and innovations.

In 2020, Levine played in 15 games primarily on special teams, where he produced 4 tackles and made one fumble return for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return (fourth in the NFL) and 21.1 yards per kickoff return (10th). He also lso added 3 solo tackles and 1 fumble return.

Amazon recently announced the launch of WorkingWell, a new comprehensive program providing employees with physical and mental activities, wellness exercises, and healthy eating support that are scientifically proven to help them recharge and reenergize, and ultimately reduce the risk of injury.

The program is part of the company’s investment of more than $300 million into safety projects in 2021, and its mission to be Earth’s Safest Place to Work. There are a number of components of WorkingWell, each of which was developed in collaboration with employees from within Amazon operations.

Aspects of WorkingWell piloted in the U.S. in 2019, and the program has since expanded to 859,000 employees at 350 sites in North America and Europe.

By the end of 2021, WorkingWell will expand further to cover all of Amazon’s operations network in the U.S. with the aim of cutting recordable incident rates by 50 percent by 2025.

