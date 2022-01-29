Skip to main content

Ravens Among Teams Most Likely to Bounce Back in 2022

Baltimore was ravaged with injuries last season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens disappointing 2021 season could be an aberration as opposed to a harbinger of things to come. 

Baltimore entered the year with Super Bowl aspirations but finished 8-9 and ended a streak of three consecutive trips to the playoffs. The Ravens ended the year with 19 players on injured reserve. 

The Ravens also dealt with COVID issues and quarterback Lamar Jackson was limited to 12 games because of an illness and ankle injury.

As a result, look for the Ravens to get healthier for a more successful season in 2022, according to NFL.com's Marc Sessler.

"The Ravens had every excuse to win four games, but they came within a few bad breaks of postseason play," Sessler wrote. "Bank on the fact that general manager Eric DeCosta is huddled away in a bunker, surrounded by half-eaten cartons of General Tso's chicken and plotting revenge. Harbaugh -- always open to change and new avenues -- does not rest. Lamar burns to prove his starry rise was no truncated fluke." 

In addition to the Ravens, the Browns, Vikings and Washington are expected to play much better next season.

The Ravens are going to have a busy offseason. 

They have 15 unrestricted free agents, which includes several starters. The Ravens will most likely put an emphasis on bringing back fullback Pat Ricard and center Bradley Bozeman, but both of those players might be able to find more lucrative deals elsewhere.

The team also must decide whether to sign Jackson to a long-term contract extension, which is not guaranteed at this point.

However, look for the Ravens to reload and challenge for a playoff spot next season. 

