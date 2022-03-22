Skip to main content

Ravens Linebacker, Special Teams Ace Chris Board Signs With Lions

Baltimore now has void on roster.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have another hole to fill on their roster with the loss of Chris Board.

The linebacker and special teams ace signed a one-year deal with the Detroit Lions where he will compete for a starting spot on defense. 

Board reportedly had an offer from Ravens but apparently, he saw a better opportunity in Detroit. The Ravens also lost Anthony Levine Sr. to retirement so they have some work to do on special teams and to fill a leadership void. 

“I think for the same reason that he’s such a great special teams player is why he’s a great defensive player," Ravens former defensive coordinator Don Martindale said about Board last season. "I think he tackles well in space, he has really good speed, and he knows how to cover people. And when you ask him to blitz, he does the same thing; it’s like running down on a kickoff. He’s always answered the bell whenever we’ve asked him to do anything, and I’m really happy for him that he’s getting the playing time that he’s gotten."

Board signed with the Ravens as a rookie free agent on May 4, 2018. He was one of three undrafted rookies, along with wide receiver/returner Janarion Grant and cornerback Darious Williams, to make the Ravens’ Week 1 53-man roster

Last year, Board played 16 games on special teams and defense, producing a career-high 30 tackles (13 solo) and two quarterback hits for the NFL’s No. 1 run defense (84.5 ypg). 

He added a team-high 11 special teams tackles, helping Baltimore’s unit rank No. 1 in Football Outsiders’ DVOA rating.

Board also played in 16 games during the 2020 season. He finished with 24 tackles (18 solo), 2.5 sacks, two tackles for a loss and five quarterback hits, while registering his first-career forced fumble and a pass defensed for the NFL’s No. 2 scoring defense (18.9 ppg) and No. 2 third-down defense (34.0%). He also had seven special teams tackles as a key contributor for a unit that allowed only 5.7 yards per punt return, ranked No. 4 in the NFL. 

