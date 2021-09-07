September 7, 2021
Ravens Looking Forward to Seeing Raiders New Stadium

Baltimore plays Las Vegas in Week 1.
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are expecting the unexpected when they travel to Las Vegas and the Raiders' new home, Allegiant Stadium, in Week 1.

It will be the first regular-season NFL game played at the new arena and a marquee Monday night matchup.

"They’re all pretty similar in that they’re all challenging and daunting," Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said. "When you haven’t seen one before, and maybe that’s more of the question … Not seeing the stadium before, it will be different. But for the rookies, you forget [that] the rookies have never seen any of these places before. So, they just have to go out there and do it. I’m looking forward to seeing the stadium – I am. I’m just looking forward to getting the season started. I can’t wait, really.”

The Ravens are favored in the game by 4.5 points, according to FanDuel.

However, it will be costly for fans to attend that game.

The average ticket price is $944, according to Vivid Seats, a ticket marketplace. That is the second-highest price of any game this season behind the Buccanneers at New England on Oct. 3, which costs $1,.376.

The Ravens will compete against two former players in Las Vegas — defensive end Yannick Ngakoue and wide receiver Willi Snead.

Ngakoue is intrigued by the matchup judging from a social media post:

 The Ravens other away games are against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, and Miami Dolphins. Baltimore fans flocked to Miami for the season-opener in 2019.

