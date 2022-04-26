Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley On Pace to Bounce Back in 2022

Baltimore gets some good news with the o-line.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens are getting some solid reports about left tackle Ronnie Stanley and his ankle injury that has caused him to miss most of the past two years.

Stanley should be ready to rejoin the starting lineup in the 2022 season, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

However, will that news affect the Ravens' draft plans?

Baltimore could still select a tackle in the first round, especially if Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning is on the board.

However, GM Eric DeCosta could be eyeing another position with that 14th overall pick. '

The Ravens also need help in the secondary, defensive line, and linebacker, especially on the outside with an effective pass rusher.

Ronnie Stanley on the mend.

As a result, DeCosta will have numerous options in the first round.

The potential comeback for Stanley is welcome news because he is one of the best tackles in the NFL when healthy.

His return would relieve some of the pressure of taking a tackle in the first round.

The Ravens will likely take a tackle elsewhere in the draft because they need depth behind Stanley and newly acquired Morgan Moses.

Baltimore is looking to move Pat Mekari to center and is hopeful that Ja'Wuan James will be ready to play a role after dealing with injuries over the past couple of years.

Last year, the Ravens moved Alejandro Villanueva from right tackle to the left side to replace Stanley, but he had some struggles. Villanueva has since retired from the NFL.

The return of Stanley would solve a lot of issues for the Ravens.

"I'm optimistic," he said. "I truly believe that Ronnie is going to be back this year and play good football, play winning football and become, again, the Ronnie Stanley that was an All-Pro left tackle. If he can do that, that will be a huge, huge advantage for us moving forward.

"That being said, one of, probably, the points of emphasis this year is the offensive line, how do we improve and how can we get better."