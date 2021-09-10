September 10, 2021
Ronnie Stanley: 'We’re Going to Push Forward... We’re Going to Be Even Better'

Baltimore dealing with several injuries.
OWINGS MILLS. Md. — When the initial shock wore off with the Ravens' latest spate of injuries, left tackle Ronnie Stanley met with some of his teammates about moving forward.

The players are now more determined than ever to have a great season despite the adversity. 

"It was definitely crazy to process," Stanley said. "I think everyone took the whole day after practice yesterday and kind of reflected on it and kind of sat in. Yes, it was hard to really think about that.

“But I think everyone came back today; we had a talk with the group leaders today, and we came back with the mindset [that] we’re going to push forward, and we’re going to be even better, in memory of those guys, playing for those guys.”

In the span of 10 days, the Ravens lost all three running backs on their depth chart — J.K. Dobbins, Justice Hill and Gus Edwards.

They lost starting cornerback Marcus Peters (knee), who is among the best in the NFL. Baltimore also lost linebacker L.J. Fort to a knee injury.

The Ravens added three former Pro Bowl players to their running back room — Latavius Murray, Le'Veon Bell and Devonta Freeman.

News of the Ravens demise has been greatly exaggerated, according to Stanley.

"I feel like that plays to our advantage more than anything, because I’ve always felt, even personally, I want people to underestimate me in thinking that they’re not going to get something that they’re going to get," Stanley said. "So, guys can think whatever they want. The Ravens are going to be the Ravens. We’re going to step up.”

