Marcus Peters: 'Communication Rules the Nation

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters says the secondary is already in sync during the early days of training camp.

The cornerbacks and safeties have already developed a camaraderie that should help their performance on the field.

"Communication rules the nation, Peters said. "Last year, there was a lack of communication with us having to wear the mask and things at ACT practice and things like that. Now we can actually hear each other, we can feel each other, we can see each other’s smile. When somebody’s down, we can pick them up.

"Those types of things matter with a defensive backs group, with just bringing that camaraderie together. If everybody is going to be on the same page, it’s going to help us make those next steps to where we want to be.”

The Ravens' secondary is full of talented playmakers that can change the course of a game. Baltimore is talented at cornerback with Marlon Humphrey, Jimmy Smith and Peters.

Several young players flashed, most notably Khalil Dorsey, Chris Westry, and Anthony Averett.

The Ravens also have two solid safeties with Chuck Clark and DeShon Elliott.

Baltimore has several rookies and second-year players competing for roster spots, including Geno Stone, Jordan Richards, Brandon Stephens, a rookie third-round pick from SMU, can also make the transition from cornerback to safety.

Pro Football Focus ranked the Ravens secondary as the second-best in the NFL behind the Denver Broncos, who have three solid cornerbacks in Michael Ojemudia, A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan. Denver also selected Patrick Surtain II in this year's NFL draft.

For Peters, there is only one ranking that means anything.

“My personal goal is just to win the day, win the week, win the month and ultimately just win on Sundays," he said. "We’ve got a team goal. My team goal … I want to be a champion, at the end of the day. I’ve been to the Super bowl; now it’s time for me to win one. So, everything else, it is what it is.

"You make those individual steps, but for me, it’s all about what we can do as a team. I really want to win the Super Bowl, and I think you have really been hearing that a lot from us. We know we’ve just got to bust our ass to do it.”