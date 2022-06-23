Mark Andrews: Ravens Most Underrated Player?

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens fans know the value tight end Mark Andrews brings to the offense.

However, he is somehow still flying under the radar among the national media.

Mark Andrews

Andrews was recently named the Ravens' "Most Underrated Player" by SI.

Here is Connor Orr's take:

Last year, we performed a love power ballad for Patrick Ricard, the team’s 300-pound defensive lineman and fullback. This year, we’ll highlight Mark Andrews. Of course, you know Mark Andrews. You probably had him on your fantasy team last year after you missed out on a chance to draft George Kittle or Travis Kelce. Andrews often comes in behind those two tight ends, despite being arguably the best overall blocker as well as the most dependable wide receiver. While Kelce and Kittle had a slightly better completion percentage above expectation last year, Andrews was playing with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley. Jackson’s slew of nontraditional releases often “get” the ball there, but not always identically and formulaically. I don’t think it’s controversial to argue that it’s both more rewarding and more difficult to be a tight end in the Ravens’ system for several reasons, including the increased focus on physical run blocking and the increased number of improvisational plays. Andrews’s inclusion on this list may raise some eyebrows from people who think he’s too good to be here. But the point we are making is that he is even better than you already think he is.

This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions and made the Pro Bowl.

Expect Andrews to equal the production this season.