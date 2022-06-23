Skip to main content

Mark Andrews: Ravens Most Underrated Player?

Tight end coming off dominant season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens fans know the value tight end Mark Andrews brings to the offense.

However, he is somehow still flying under the radar among the national media.

Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews

Andrews was recently named the Ravens' "Most Underrated Player" by SI.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here is Connor Orr's take:

Last year, we performed a love power ballad for Patrick Ricard, the team’s 300-pound defensive lineman and fullback. This year, we’ll highlight Mark Andrews.         

Of course, you know Mark Andrews. You probably had him on your fantasy team last year after you missed out on a chance to draft George Kittle or Travis Kelce. Andrews often comes in behind those two tight ends, despite being arguably the best overall blocker as well as the most dependable wide receiver. While Kelce and Kittle had a slightly better completion percentage above expectation last year, Andrews was playing with both Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley.       

Jackson’s slew of nontraditional releases often “get” the ball there, but not always identically and formulaically. I don’t think it’s controversial to argue that it’s both more rewarding and more difficult to be a tight end in the Ravens’ system for several reasons, including the increased focus on physical run blocking and the increased number of improvisational plays.

Andrews’s inclusion on this list may raise some eyebrows from people who think he’s too good to be here. But the point we are making is that he is even better than you already think he is.

This past season, Andrews led all NFL tight ends with 1,361 yards receiving. He was tied for the fifth-most receptions in the NFL with 107 receptions and made the Pro Bowl.

Expect Andrews to equal the production this season.

In This Article (1)

Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens

4cda70b56ced43899fc3fdb33aa9d6b0
News

Lamar Jackson Added More Muscle This Offseason

By Todd Karpovich3 hours ago
download (1)
News

Ravens Expect Michael Pierce to Be Full-Go for Training Camp

By Todd Karpovich7 hours ago
tony-siragusa-1655924658
News

Ravens Players Remember Tony Siragusa

By Todd Karpovich21 hours ago
1356097423.0
News

Ravens Looking Solid for Salary Cap Over Next Three Years

By Todd KarpovichJun 22, 2022
c5eeba247cb14fb8a61f3dc6e36d731f
News

Ravens Linebacker Jaylon Ferguson Dead at 26

By Todd KarpovichJun 22, 2022
dibttidovt0gnnapkuja
News

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Will Meet With Wide Receivers in Florida

By Todd KarpovichJun 22, 2022
1160461513
News

Ravens Projected Starting Lineup Post-Minicamps Edition

By Todd KarpovichJun 21, 2022
b5a95597-b289-434e-ba30-d51068c2bbd2-medium16x9_GettyImages1341375019
News

A Look at Ravens Pass Rush on Current Roster

By Todd KarpovichJun 21, 2022