Hollywood Brown Breaking Out of Slump

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown was not discouraged after three critical drops against the Cleveland Browns.

His confidence never wavered and he managed one of the biggest plays of the game.

Brown caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson on a fourth-and-5 that provided a 42-35 lead with 1:51 left remaining.

"I got us into that [situation], I had to get us out," Brown told one of the coaches on the sideline.

Baltimore won the game 47-42 on a late field goal by Justin Tucker and a safety as time expired.

“It was just God. That was God," Brown later said. "It wasn’t anything that I did. Lamar put me in a good situation, and God put me in a good situation. And that kind of helped a bad-ass day turn into something positive because we got the victory. So, from that point, since I’ve been home [on COVID-19 list], I’ve just been reflecting on … As a receiver in this league, you can’t drop the ball. So, that’s what I pride myself on, and that’s what I’m going to continue to work on going forward.”

Brown, a first-round pick (25th overall) in the 2019 NFL draft from Oklahoma, followed up that performance with six receptions (seven targets) for 98 yards in a 40-14 victory over Jacksonville.

Brown leads the team with 49 receptions for 703 yards with five touchdowns. He has the speed to get behind secondaries and his performance will be critical to the Ravens playoff push over the final two games.

"That’s where that true confidence just kind of grows inside, where you just do it, and you’ve been there and done it, and know you can do it again," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "Marquise certainly doesn’t lack for confidence; he’s got it, and he anticipates making those kinds of plays. I just think the story there, really, is more … When you keep working hard, you keep showing up and doing your best and maintain your high level of confidence, eventually, because he’s a talented person or anybody, you’re going to break through and have success.

"That’s exactly what he’s done, and he’ll build on that, for sure. So, I think he’s gotten through the adversity. He knows that nothing is promised tomorrow, or the next game, or whenever, so he has to bring his best every single week. He’s done a good job of that.”