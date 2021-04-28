Momentum for Terrace Marshall Continues to Fade for Ravens in Upcoming Draft

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall was the player most closely linked to the Ravens in this year's draft.

However, that momentum continues to fade.

First, some injury concerns emerged and could have an impact on Marshall's position in the draft, according to NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah.

"I think unfortunately Terrence Marshall has had some medical stuff that popped at the combine so I think that could cause him to slide a little bit," Jeremiah said in a conference call with the media. "I think Rashod Bateman is probably going to be that guy that goes in that range, late one, early two."

Then, NBC Sports' Peter King echoed those sentiments. In fact, King doesn't have the Ravens taking a wide receiver at the 27th or 31st overall picks. Instead, Kind predicts Baltimore will trade the No. 27 to move up five spots and select Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye. King.

"There might not be a more hungry, coachable and talented player in this draft. Paye’s story is incredible," King wrote. "For the Paye family, America has been the true land of opportunity, and Baltimore could be the team of opportunity for an eager 22-year-old pass-rusher with great upside."

The Ravens would then Alabama center Landon Dickerson to the Ravens with the 31st overall pick, King predict despite the history with injuries.

"He’s had two torn ACL and two major ankle injuries, and he won’t be medically cleared till August or September this year, most likely," King wrote. "Dickerson’s résumé (three years at Florida State, two at Alabama) is incredible: He started games at every position on the offensive line in his five seasons: 20 at center, 11 at right guard, four at left guard, one at left tackle, one at right tackle."

The Ravens could find value at wide receiver in the later rounds.

If that's the case, Marshall will not be playing in Baltimore next season.