Ravens Mascot Poe Placed on IR, Out for Year

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens mascot Poe is out with a season-ending knee injury and has been placed on Injured Reserve, according to coach John Harbaugh.

With the Orioles' playoff push, "The Bird" will not be a viable free-agent signing.

“Unfortunately, he sustained a serious injury to his drumstick and he will not be able to perform for the rest of the season,” Harbaugh said. “We will find a replacement. We’re going to go to work on that right away. We’re going to turn over every stone, scour everywhere and find his replacement. We’re going to get right into evaluating our options and see where we go next and see if we can find somebody to replace Poe.”

Poe was injured during the Ravens’ third preseason game against the Washington Commanders in a mascot game against an Amateur Athletic Union. He hurt his knee while playing quarterback and had to be carted from the field.

“Thanks for all your concerned tweets,” Poe said in a Tweet. “Poe took some damage to his drumstick and ruffled some feathers last night during his Mascot Classic. We’ll continue to share updates on Poe’s status, but he’s resting comfortably in his perch awaiting further test results.”

The Orioles Bird also played in the game and caught a touchdown pass.

Alas, he will not be available to join the Ravens.

Harbaugh was amazed at the aggressiveness of the mascot game.

“We had a little conversation in our team meeting room; if that’s our kid out there, how are we responding to that? "Harbaugh said. "And the consensus was we all would have been shocked at first, like, ‘Is this really happening?’ Then after that, I don’t know."