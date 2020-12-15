Ravens Place QB Trace McSorley On IR With Knee Injury

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens were hopeful that backup quarterback Trace McSorley's knee injury was not serious after he was sprawled on the slick field at FirstEnergy Field against the Browns on Monday night.

However, the Ravens officially placed McSorley on injured reserve less than 24 hours later, which means the team does not have a backup quarterback on the active roster.

The Ravens will likely elevate undrafted rookie Tyler Huntley from the practice squad.

Baltimore's main backup Robert Griffin III is also on IR with a hamstring injury he suffered Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers. RG3 is eligible to return this week, but there could be some lingering issues with the injury.

McSorley was forced into action against the Browns when Lamar Jackson was forced to go into the locker room because of cramps.

McSorley did a solid job running the offense and completed a 13-yard pass. Marquise Brown dropped a potential reception that would've been a first down. McSorley was injured when he lost his footing when the pocket collapsed around him and exited the game with a left knee sprain.

He was able to walk back to the locker room with a trainer. Jackson re-entered the game and led Baltimore to a spirited 47-42 victory.

Trace was doing a great job driving the ball down the field, then I saw my guy go down," Jackson said. "And as I’m seeing him go down, I was still stretching. I was catching an attitude, because it wasn’t going the way we wanted it to. And then I saw him go down, and I was like, ‘We’ve got to start now. We’ve just got to go out there now.’

"And I started running out there – ‘Kev’ [Kevin Domboski] was running with me. It was fourth down, the offensive line blocked their tail off, and our guys just made great catches, and we came out with the victory.”

McSorley will miss three games on IR, which means he will not play again during the regular season.