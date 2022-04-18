Skip to main content

Ravens Might Not Have Compensatory Picks Next Year

Team does not have formula next year to add picks.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens value compensatory draft picks more than any other team.

The front office believes in building teams organically through the draft and those compensatory picks add value. 

Over its history, the Ravens have been awarded a total of 55 compensatory picks, the best in the NFL and six more than any other team.

"Years ago, for instance, we felt like we had an opportunity to collect ‘comp’ picks, and it took a long time for other teams to catch up," GM Eric DeCosta said. "Now, everybody is doing it. It’s just that when you have a good idea, somebody else is going to come along and cannibalize it.”

That trend of stocking selections might not continue next year.

The Ravens have signed three free agents — safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Morgan Moses and defensive tackle Michael Pierce — to multi-year deals. Both Williams and Moses count against the compensatory formula because of the value of their contracts.  

All 10 of the players the Ravens lost in free agency signed one-year deals. The $4 million contracts signed by wide receiver Sammy Watkins and safety DeShon Elliott could possibly bring back compensatory picks, but that is negated by the contrast of Williams and Moses. 

The last time the Ravens didn't have a compensatory pick was in 2017 when they had seven selections and took cornerback Marlon Humphrey in the first round.

Compensatory free agents are determined by a formula based on salary, playing time, and postseason honors. The formula was developed by the NFL management council. Not every free agent lost or signed by a club is covered by this formula. No club may receive more than four compensatory picks in any one year. 

This year, Baltimore officially awarded three compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL draft, which gives them 10 selections in the seven rounds.

Moreover, the Ravens have nine picks in the first four rounds.

The Ravens received two fourth-round picks for outside linebackers Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue, who left via free agency. They also have the third-round pick from David Culley, who was hired as Houston Texans head coach and then fired after one season. 

