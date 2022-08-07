Ravens Camp Report: Slade Bolden, Jaylon Moore Shining

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The recent spate of injuries at wide receiver has opened the door for a pair of undrafted rookies – Slade Bolden and Jaylon Moore — to shine.

Those two are competing for that fifth receiver spot. Both Bolden and Moore got increased reps with Devin Duvernay and Rashod Bateman missing time with injuries this past week.

"They’ve kind of all made plays, at one point in time or another, and they’re reps are so spread out, because they’re all getting a chance now," coach John Harbaugh said. "And then we had some guys [who] were out or whatever, and we pulled some guys back, and those guys were getting the reps now. So, I think that kind of ends up being the plan a little bit; we have to give all those guys a shot, because we don’t know who’s going to step forward.

"So, they’ll all play a lot in the game, and we’ll see what you see.”

Slade Bolden

Bolden flashed at the recent minicamps with his speed, ability to make tough catches, and poise on special teams.

Many draft experts believe the Ravens got another steal when they were able to sign the Alabama wide receiver after no teams selected him in the 2022 NFL draft.

Bolden will compete for a spot on the final roster as a returner but he is also an all-around athlete that can make plays and different spots on the field.

“Slade is another guy that comes in who’s a returner," Ravens special teams coach Chris Horton said. "We’re always looking for returners, and he’s done that. He’s done that at [the University of] Alabama. His job is just going to have to be able to come in here, work and get better, and just try to compete for a job.

Last season at Alabama, Slade recorded 42 receptions for 408 yards and three touchdowns, He also rushed once from the quarterback spot.

Bolden added 14 punt returns for 99 yards to go with five kickoff returns for a total of 67 yards. He was selected as one of the Alabama coaching staff’s Special Teams Players of the Week for his efforts against Southern Miss, Mississippi State, LSU, and New Mexico State

Jaylon Moore

Moore 0riginally signed with the Ravens as an undrafted rookie free agent on May 5, 2020. He spent the entire 2020 and 2021 seasons on Baltimore’s practice squad and has done well to learn the system,

Moore appeared in 39 games (25 starts) over four seasons for Tennessee-Martin, finishing with 92 receptions for 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns. As a senior in 2019, played in nine games (seven starts) and tallied 16 receptions for 292 yards and 5 touchdowns.