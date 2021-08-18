Ravens Name DraftKings Official Daily Sports Betting Partner

The new deal will feature DraftKings branding and custom content as part of the Baltimore Ravens’ weekly podcast.

BALTIMORE — The Ravens partnered with DraftKings Inc. to make them the official daily fantasy sports partner and an official sports betting and free-to-play partner of the team.

As DraftKings’ first partner in the state of Maryland, the new deal marks DraftKings’ fifth active strategic agreement with an NFL team, further advancing DraftKings’ relationship with the league as an Official Sports Betting Partner and the Exclusive Official Daily Fantasy Partner of the NFL.

“With the start of the 2021 NFL season upon us, our latest designation with the Baltimore Ravens further exemplifies our commitment to fan engagement by way of the DraftKings experience,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings’ Chief Business Officer. “The newly penned relationship offers something for every kind of sports fan and will allow them to engage with DraftKings’ digital content, free-to-play product, daily fantasy sports and, perhaps soon, sports betting, to ultimately bring them closer to the action alongside one of the top teams from the AFC North.”

The new deal will feature DraftKings branding and custom content as part of the Baltimore Ravens’ weekly podcast, “The Lounge.” Expanding further into multi-media platforms, DraftKings will also be named the title sponsor of Baltimore WBAL-1090 News Radio’s Gameday Insider pregame show and a presenting sponsor of the Ravens Wired video online content series, in addition to homepage takeovers on BaltimoreRavens.com, ahead of select games and events.

“This partnership reflects our continued commitment to delivering unique engagement experiences for our fans,” Ravens chief sales officer Kevin Rochlitz stated. “We’re proud to collaborate with an industry leader in DraftKings, and we look forward to seeing the innovative ways in which we’ll better connect with the Ravens fans across our many platforms.”

As part of the collaboration, DraftKings branding will be visible throughout M&T Bank Stadium, complete with a season-long suite. Additionally, the new deal offers exclusive gameday experiences, including away game trips, autographed merchandise, a Punt, Pass & Kick (PPK) event available to DraftKings customers through in-season daily fantasy and sportsbook contests, and a DraftKings-NFL Official Free-to-Play game.

