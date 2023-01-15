Ravens Will Need A Dominant Run Game to Beat Bengals

Ravens Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins hopes the team can have another record-setting day against the Bengals,

BALTIMORE — In the 2020 regular-season finale, the Ravens ran for a franchise record 404 yards against the Bengals in a 38-3 rout.

Baltimore will need another dominant performance on the ground to beat Cincinnati in an AFC Wild-Card game on Sunday night.

Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is confident his team can have another record-setting day against the Bengals.

"I’ve moved on from it, but I want to do better," Dobbins said about rushing for 404 yards. "I want to beat that, and I’m going to try my best to beat that in a playoff game. We’re going to try to do something like that this Sunday.”

The Ravens lost to the Bengals 27-16 in last week's finale. With Dobbins getting the day off, Baltimore ran for 110 yards.

In the Ravens' 19-17 victory over Cincinnati in Week 5, Baltimore ran for 155 yards. Dobbins finished with 44 yards on eight carries.

The Ravens will play without quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is sidelined with a knee injury. His absence makes the ground attack even more critical.

Dobbins said he is prepared to put the offense on his back. He said his previously injured knee feels "really, really good."

"I've always thought like that, even when Lamar is playing," Dobbins said. "I want it on my back; I want to carry the load. I want my teammates to look at me and be like, ‘Alright, he’s ready; let’s ride him. Let’s do it.’ So, that’s how I always think since I was in pee-wee football, and I'm never going to change.”