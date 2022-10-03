Ravens Need to Take Back Their Home Field Advantage

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have lost five consecutive games at home for the first time in team history.

Dating back to last season, the Ravens lost to Green Bay Packers 31-30, the Los Angeles Rams 20-19, the Pittsburgh Steelers 16-13 (OT), the Miami Dolphins 42-38, and the Buffalo Bills 23-20.

Baltimore has lost those five games by a total of 12 points

The Ravens have not won a home game since beating the Cleveland Browns 16-10 on Nov. 28, 2021.

Baltimore, however, was decimated by injuries in the final three losses at M&T Bank Stadium last year. The Ravens still had a chance to win each of those games late in the fourth quarter.

This year, the Ravens simply have not been able to put teams away.

Two weeks after blowing a three-touchdown fourth-quarter lead to Miami, the Ravens allowed the Bills to score 20 unanswered points to escape with a victory on Sunday.

The Ravens are the second team in NFL history, joining the Minnesota Vikings, to suffer multiple losses after leading by 17 or more points within their first four games, per Elias Sports.

"We’re fighting and trying to do the best we can to score more points and to get them stopped," coach John Harbaugh said. "That’s a football game. That’s just the way it goes. It’s football.”

Baltimore is back at M&T Bank Stadium for a Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals, who swept the regular-season series last year. The Ravens, Bengals and Browns are tied in the AFC North at 2-2, while the Steelers are in last place at 1-3.

The Ravens need this win against Cincinnati to get the season back on track and establish a home-field advantage once again.

Entering the game against the Bills, the Ravens had the NFL’s third-best home winning percentage (.719), going 82-32 at M&T Bank Stadium under Harbaugh since 2008.