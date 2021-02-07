Ravens Waste Little Time Filling Coaching Vacancies

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens coach John Harbaugh wasted little time filling vacancies after his staff was raided by other NFL teams and college programs this offseason.

The Ravens have hired several new assistant coaches over the weekend and the team's training complex will have a different atmosphere next season.

Here's a breakdown of the new hires.

— Jason Brooks, Assistant Defensive Line

Brooks, 43, joins the Ravens after most recently serving as the defensive line coach for two years (2019-20) at Charleston Southern University. He has also held assistant positions with Colby College (2017-18) and Florida International (2013-16) and as an offensive assistant and offensive quality control coach with the Ravens from 2009-13. Brooks also worked as a scouting assistant with the Miami Dolphins from 2007-08.

“Jason has spent time with the Ravens organization and understands first-hand the culture of our team,” Harbaugh stated. “His late father, Clarence – who is one of the best coaches I’ve had the opportunity to be around – was a tremendous influence on his son in countless ways. We are excited to welcome Jason back to our coaching staff.”

In 2019, Brooks’ defensive line unit helped set a new CSU single-season sack record (35), while also posting the conference’s sixth-most tackles for loss (95) en route to three Buccaneers defenders earning first-team All-Big South honors. During his time leading the defensive backs and special teams unit at FIU, Brooks helped the Panthers’ secondary improve from 11th to third in the conference in total defense from 2013-14. Also, in 2014, his secondary set a school record for interceptions returned for touchdowns (five) and ranked second nationally in defensive touchdowns (six).

As an offensive assistant with the Ravens, Brooks worked closely with the team’s wide receivers and running backs. He was part of a Ravens team that defeated San Francisco in Super Bowl XLVII.

A graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Brooks served as a student assistant with the Blue Raiders, working primarily with the team’s running backs and special teams unit.

Brooks’ late father, Clarence, was a longtime NFL and collegiate coach and served as the Ravens’ defensive line coach from 2005-15. Clarence remained in Baltimore as a senior defensive assistant before passing away in 2016.

— Tee Martin, Wide Receivers

Martin, 42, comes to Baltimore after most recently serving as assistant head coach/passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach at the University of Tennessee (2019-20). He has also held assistant positions at Southern California (2012-18), Kentucky (2010-11) and New Mexico (2009). He began his coaching career as passing game coordinator at Morehouse College in 2006.

“Tee is a natural, charismatic leader, whose bright offensive mind will benefit our young group of wideouts,” Harbaugh said. “His history of coaching standout receivers on the collegiate level will translate well to the NFL.”

A legendary Tennessee quarterback and 1998 national champion, Martin enjoyed a three-year playing career in the NFL and two seasons in the CFL, before joining the coaching ranks in 2006. Upon his return to Tennessee in 2019, Martin helped lead improvements across the board for the offense, as the Volunteers saw an increase in production in total offense, passing yards, rushing yards, scoring and third-down conversions.

While serving as offensive coordinator at USC in 2017, Martin helped the Trojans form the nation's 13th-ranked offense, en route to winning the Pac-12 Championship and advancing to the Cotton Bowl.

Throughout his coaching career, Martin has helped guide and develop NFL wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Nelson Agholor, Robert Woods and Randall Cobb.

In addition to his coaching career, Martin also served as a trainer for Nike and the Elite 11 Quarterback Camps.

— Jay Peterson, Assistant Linebackers

Peterson joins Baltimore’s staff after most recently serving as linebackers coach at Wayne State (2019-20). A longtime collegiate coach, Peterson has also been a part of staffs at Eastern Michigan (2014-18; 2004-08), Miami (Ohio) (2011-13; 1991-98), Illinois State (2009-10) and Northwestern (1999-2003). He also gained valuable experience taking part in NFL Minority Coaching Internships with the Bears (2001), Lions (1997) and Colts (1995).

“Jay is a proven collegiate coach who has a terrific ability to connect with and mentor his players,” Harbaugh stated. “He will work well with Rob [Ryan] helping guide and further develop our young linebacker corps.”

Peterson coached the running backs at Eastern Michigan, where in 2017, the rushing attack racked up 14 touchdowns and 1,560 yards. In 2016, EMU’s offense helped propel the team to its first bowl game appearance in 29 years after averaging 455.2 yards per game.

During his time as Miami’s defensive coordinator/linebackers coach (2011-13), Peterson helped six of his defenders earn All-MAC honors in three seasons. He returned to his alma mater for a second tour in a coaching capacity after initially performing as a standout running back at the school from 1980-83. During his playing career, Peterson rushed for 2,874 yards, which rank fifth on Miami’s all-time career rushing list.

— Keith Williams, Pass Game Specialist

Williams has extensive experience coaching wide receivers, a group he’s guided for 18 years at the collegiate level, including with Nebraska from 2015-17. More recently, he has worked as a personal wide receivers coach for a number of NFL players, including Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Sammy Watkins, and also served as the wide receivers coach for the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football in 2019.

“Keith has extensive experience working as a personal coach for some of the NFL’s top wide receivers,” Harbaugh said. “His offensive knowledge – particularly in the passing game – and his ability to get the very best out of his players aligns well with the values of our coaching staff.”

Following a playing career with the Washington Football Team, in addition to the CFL and WLAF, Williams first began coaching with Solano College in 2000. He has also held posts as the wide receivers coach for San Jose State (2001-04), San Jose City College (2005-08), Fresno State (2009-11) and Tulane (2012-14), before joining Nebraska as wide receivers coach (2015-17).

Under Williams’ leadership in 2015, Nebraska’s wide receivers flourished, with the group combining for more than 200 receptions, nearly 2,800 yards and 23 touchdowns. That season, he helped Nebraska rank Top 3 in the Big Ten in passing offense, scoring offense, total offense and third-down conversions.