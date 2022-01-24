Ravens New Defensive Coordinator Will Need to Bolster Secondary

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow played two of his finest games against the Ravens, throwing for 941 yards with seven touchdowns in just two games this season.

Burrow is in his second year and will only get better.

Bills quarterback Josh Allen has also shown he can make big plays downfield.

The onus will be on the new Ravens defensive coordinator to shut down these types of attacks to compete in the AFC.

Last season, Baltimore dealt with a myriad of injuries and finished with 19 players on Injured Reserve. Safety Chuck Clark was the only remaining starter in the secondary healthy by the end of the season.

Cornerback Marcus Peters suffered a season-ending knee injury in training camp and that immediately posed a huge challenge for the Ravens.

Fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey was largely inconsistent before season-ending torn pectoral muscle Week 13 against the Steelers. Humphrey managed just one interception this past season.

As a result, Baltimore finished last season ranked 32nd against the pass.

The Ravens also need to add depth because several players in the secondary are free agents, including cornerback Jimmy Smith and Anthony Averett and safeties DeShon Elliott, Geno Stone and Anthony Levine.

Cornerback Tavon Young could be a salary-cap casualty

As a result, Baltimore GM Eric DeCosta might have to overhaul the secondary.

One interesting candidate for the new defensive coordinator is Cowboys secondary coach Joe Whitt.

This past season, Dallas led the NFL with 26 interceptions. The Cowboys also managed 41 sacks.

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs led the NFL with 11 interceptions.

The Ravens had just nine interceptions this past season, which ranked near the bottom of the NFL. Only the Bears, Jaguars, Jets and Raiders had fewer interceptions.

Baltimore also needs to boost its pass rush to help the back end of the defense.

That's another challenge facing GM Eric DeCosta in another critical offseason.