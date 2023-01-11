Lamar Jackson Misses Another Practice, Could Miss Playoffs Game Vs. Bengals

Lamar Jackson has not played since Week 13 against the Broncos when he suffered a sprained PCL.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was not at practice on Wednesday, which has further jeopardized the chance of him playing against the Cincinnati Bengals in this weekend's AFC Wild-Card game.

Jackson has not played since Week 13 against the Broncos when he suffered a sprained PCL in his knee.

He has not played or practiced in 38 days since the injury.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh has declined to speculate on Jackson's availability for the game.

"I really don't have anything to add on that. No updates at this time," Harbaugh said.

The NFL Network reported earlier in the day that Jackson faced an "uphill battle" to play against Cincinnati because of the injury.

The Ravens have gone 2-3 without Jackson in the lineup.

Baltimore has managed just four touchdowns in the games without Jackson. The Ravens are also averaging 12.5 points over those five games, the second-fewest in the NFL behind the Jets (11.0).

Backup Tyler Huntley missed last week's game against Cincinnati with right shoulder tendinitis and could be available, but he is still limited with throwing the ball. Huntley has struggled to move the offense as the starter and has thrown for two touchdowns with three interceptions and has a 77.2 quarterback rating.

Harbaugh was confident that Huntley could get ramped up Thursday or Friday.

Third-string rookie Anthony Brown had three turnovers that led to 21 points in last week's 27-16 loss to the Bengals. Brown would have a tough time again with the higher stakes, but the previous start at least gave him game experience. Brown did look more comfortable in the second half of the game.