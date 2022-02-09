Ravens Not Surprised by Weddle's Success, Would Welcome Him Back

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta is not surprised Eric Weddle was able to come out of retirement and help the Los Angeles Rams make a run to the Super Bowl.

Weddle spent three years with the Ravens and left a lasting impression. He quickly became an effective leader in the locker room and was a fan favorite.

DeCosta would welcome Weddle back to Baltimore as a scout when he retires again.

"Eric is a pro’s pro," DeCosta said. "[He’s] really smart, does everything the right way, and I couldn’t be happier for him and proud of him. At one point … Again, there’s another guy that I would expect that he’s going to scout, potentially for the Ravens, maybe, but I think he’ll get back in football. And I think he coached his son’s high school team this year, and I think they might have won the championship. So, he’s a dual-threat – he’s a championship coach, and now he’s in the Super Bowl – and I’m very excited. I love Eric. I can probably put him on one hand, as far as players that I’ve come to admire and appreciate.”

The Ravens decided to part ways with Weddle after the 2018 season. He latched on with the Rams and had another solid year.

Weddle, a six-time Pro Bowler, announced his retirement in February after 13 seasons in the NFL.

Weddle then came out of retirement when the Rams were shorthanded this season and has played effectively with the team.

He led the Rams with nine tackles in a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL championship game.

"He’s one of the smartest football players I’ve been around. He truly sees the game through the eye of the quarterback," Rams coach Sean McVay said in a conference call with the Baltimore media last season. "He understands all 22 [roles]. There are certain guys that understand it from their vantage point, but he sees the game big-picture, perspective-wise. He’s like an extension of the coaching staff. He has such great ownership. It’s one thing to be able to hold the clicker and be able to make corrections."