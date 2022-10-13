Ravens Notebook: Justice Hill Back At Practice

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens running attack could get a further boost this week against the New York Giants with Justice Hill back at practice.

Hill has been one of the team's biggest surprises this season and he made the most of his opportunities before being sidelined with a hamstring in the fourth quarter against the Bills on Oct. 2. Hill leads still leads the Ravens running backs in rushing yards (125) and average (6.6) despite missing last week's game against the Bengals.

Hill missed all of last season with a torn Achilles.

"Yes, when you get just a year to kind of sit back and reflect and get better at things you need to work on, I definitely feel a lot more confident and a lot better at things that I needed to work on," he said earlier this season. "So, coming out here every single day, every single practice, I just want to get better. That’s the gist of the whole room. We just want to get better and help each other get better. So, definitely been getting better throughout this camp.”

In addition, left tackle Ronnie Stanley, cornerback Marcus Peters and defensive end Calais Campbell were also back at practice after getting a vet day off on Wednesday.

Coach John Harbaugh also has not ruled out linebacker Tyus Bowser, who also returned to practice this week after missing time with an Achilles injury.

“It’s great to see Tyus back as well," Harbaugh said. "Tyus is another guy who’s worked extremely hard; I think he’s taken it very seriously. He’s been involved in every aspect of his rehab, and he’s done a great job. He’s really strong, and he looks good. So, just kind of get him going with the football, and we’ll see where we’re at.”

However, wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), guard Ben Cleveland (foot), tight end Nick Boyle and outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) were not on the practice field during the portion open to the media.