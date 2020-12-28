Ravens Notebook: Final Game at Bengals Stays on Schedule, More Records

BALTIMORE — The Ravens jumped into the sixth seed of the AFC playoffs with a 27-13 victory over the Giants in Week 16.

The regular-season finale against the Bengals will remain as scheduled at 1 p.m. There was some speculation the game could have been moved to 4 p.m. because of the playoff implications for Baltimore.

The Steelers (12-3) game at Cleveland (10-5) will also remain at 1 p.m.

The Ravens (10-5) can still make the playoffs with a loss to the Bengals (4-10) if Cleveland loses to the Steelers.

Baltimore will not be taking the Bengals lightly. Cincinnati has won two consecutive games for the first time this season and also has some history knocking the Ravens out of the playoffs.

In the 2017 regular-season finale, Andy Dalton threw a 49-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Boyd with 44 seconds that gave Cincinnati a 31-27 victory that knocked Baltimore out of the playoffs.

That game is etched firmly in the history of both franchises.

"We’ve got to go play a really, really good Bengals team this next week and try to get better and reach the playoffs," Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews said. "And that’s all we can focus on – is the next game – not focus on the playoffs. We’re just trying to get better and win this game, and the cards will fall how they fall.”

Running Into the History Books

The 2020 Ravens are the first team in NFL history to have three players — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Lamar Jackson — to each eclipse 600 rushing yards and record at least 6 rushing TDs in a single season.

Since Jackson became the Ravens’ starter in Week 11 of 2018, Baltimore has rushed for at least 100 yards in 38-straight games, producing the second-longest streak in NFL history. The next longest active streak is seven games by the Browns.

Baltimore also has 22 rushing touchdowns this season, tying the 2009 team for the single-season franchise record.

The Ravens have run for at least 100 yards in 17-consecutive December games, tying the NFL’s longest such streak since the Titans (17) accomplished the feat from Dec. 9, 1999, to Dec. 29, 2002.

Dobbins Sets Rookie Marks

Dobbins had a 2-yard score in the opening quarter, setting the franchise's rookie record with seven rushing touchdowns surpassing Jamal Lewis in 2000. Dobbins has now rushed for a touchdown in five-straight games, extending his Ravens’ rookie record (Jamal Lewis, three games, 2000).

Dobbins’ seven touchdowns this season also tie for the most ever by a Ravens’ rookie with Marquise Brown (2019), Marlon Brown (2013), and Torrey Smith (2011).

Lamar Jackson Continues to Dazzle

Over Lamar Jackson’s 13-career December starts, he’s produced 2,182 passing yards and 1,029 rushing yards. He also has 24 passing touchdowns and just three interceptions, also rushing for eight touchdowns.

Jackson has recorded either a rushing or passing touchdown in 35-consecutive starts, marking the longest active streak by a QB. The next longest is Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has recorded either a passing or rushing touchdown in 25-consecutive starts.

With the Week 16 victory over the Giants, Jackson improved to 29-7 as a starter. The 29 regular-season wins are the most by an NFL starting quarterback since Week 11 of 2018, which was his first NFL start.

Injury Report

Guard/center Patrick Mekari (back) and outside linebacker Yannick Ngakoue (thigh) each left the game against the Giants and did not return.

“His back tightened up on him," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said about Mekari. "So, we’ll have to get that looked at and see what it is. I don’t think we think it’s going to be anything that’ll keep him out for an extended period, but we’ll always have to look at a back [injury] and see.”

Harbaugh did not provide an update on Ngakoue.