Ravens Numbers to Note

Ravens players performed well in the 2021 season.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens had several players who played key roles last season and reached some milestones. 

Here are some numbers to note.

  • 4 – Number of players to start every game for the injury-plagued Ravens in 2021: OLB Tyus Bowser, LB Patrick Queen, T Alejandro Villanueva and G Kevin Zeitler.
  • 7 – Sacks for OLB Tyus Bowser, marking a career-high and 2021 team-best. Bowser also produced 15 QB hits, tying OLB Odafe Oweh for second-most on the team (OLB Justin Houston, 17).

  • 7 – Seasons (including 2021) in which K Justin Tucker has made at least 30 FGs, marking the most by any kicker in NFL history. With 130 points scored in 2021, Tucker became the first kicker in NFL history to score 130-plus points in six straight seasons.
  • 47 – QB pressures by OLB Odafe Oweh, ranking as the NFL’s second-most (Micah Parsons, 59) among all 2021 rookie defenders. Oweh also joined OLB Terrell Suggs (2003) as the only Ravens to produce at least 5 sacks, multiple forced FFs and multiple FRs during their rookie campaign.
  • 98 – A team-high tackles for LB Patrick Queen, who was one of four NFL defenders (Roquan Smith, Demario Davis & Kamu Grugier-Hill) with at least 95 tackles, 10 TFL and 2 sacks in 2021.
  • Despite injuries to many key players and having three different quarterbacks start at least one game, Baltimore produced the NFL’s sixth-best offense, registering 378.8 yards per game. The Ravens also posted the league’s third-best rushing attack (145.8 ypg), led by QB Lamar Jackson’s 767 yards.

