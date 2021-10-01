Greg Roman: 'We’re Just Starting to Get A Feel for Our Running Backs'

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have already had to make a major adjustment with their running backs because of injuries.

The team placed all three players atop their depth chart — J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill — on IR before the season even began.

Baltimore now has four running backs — Ty’Son Williams, Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman, and Le’Veon Bell — capable of making plays but some of them are still learning the system

Nonetheless, the Ravens lead the NFL with 185.3 yards rushing per game. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman expects even better days to come.

“We’re just starting to get a feel for our [running] backs, really," Roman said. "I think you’ll see that evolve as the year goes on, as well. I think they all kind of have been learning our system. The first game, they got here a couple days before the game. But we like what we see with all of them, and we want to keep them fresh and ready to roll. Whoever has the hot hand … Sometimes, stats can be misleading. Some guys get the short straw, and some guys get the long straw.

"So, I don’t really look at stats; I look at everything. If I’m running the ball and it’s a hole that’s wide open, you and I could run through it, right? But what do you do when that isn’t the case? That kind of thing, so you take the whole picture into account. But we’re excited about those guys [and] how they’re going to evolve this year.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson leads the team 251 yards rushing, followed by Williams (164 yards), Murray (92) and Freeman (37).

Bell has yet to be active, but that could change soon.

"Le’Veon wasn’t in camp, so he’s really had some time now to really kind of get in shape," Roman said. "I think he has a really good enthusiasm. He’s a smart guy, and it’ll be interesting to see how he can help us. So far, I’ve been very impressed with him. You can see why he’s been so successful, and hopefully, he can add something to us at some point this year. But [I’ve seen] nothing but positives.”