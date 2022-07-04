Ravens Will Be Relying on Odafe Oweh to Bring the Pressure to Opposing QBs

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Odafe Oweh had a solid rookie season despite dealing with a shoulder injury that hampered him since college.

Oweh underwent off-season surgery and is poised to have a breakout season at outside linebacker.

He was feeling pretty good about his first year until he watched the game tape, and saw a lot of room for improvement.

That motivation could go a long way.

“Basically, I’m just extremely raw," Oweh said. "I’m a ‘potential’ guy, basically. So, I’m watching the film [from] last year [and] I’m like, ‘Oh, I did crazy good. I did all this stuff.’ And then you watch it now in the offseason, and I’m like, ‘There’s so much stuff you can work on.’ So, there’s a lot to build on. I’m so excited because even next year – or even this year – it’s going to be a crazy jump. And I’m ready.”

Oweh finished second on the Ravens with five sacks, along with 15 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles. He also had five turnovers caused by pressure in 2021, which was tied for the most in the NFL, according to Next Generation Stats.

He was limited in the Ravens' recent OTAs because of the shoulder surgery but he is progressing well.

"I had surgery at the end of January," Oweh said. "So, [I’m] a few months out. But I feel good, I feel good. I’m just trying to strengthen it, take it day-by-day, and I’m going to be out there soon.”

Oweh could thrive even more under new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, who has a solid track record in developing linebackers.

When Macdonald was the Ravens linebackers' coach from 2018 to 2020, Baltimore had the NFL’s No. 1 overall defense (307.8 ypg) and allowed the league’s fewest points per game (18.2).

“I love Coach Mike already," Oweh said. "When I first got here, he laid it down for me and told me what he expected of me and what he wanted. He wanted me here [for OTAs] and everything. I’m buying in. I think a lot of the other guys are buying in as well. And I saw what he did with David [Ojabo], one of my friends and everything. So, I’m cool with it man, I’m cool with him. I’m a full go. Let’s go.”