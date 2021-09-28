Ravens Offense Mostly Effective, Need to Have Improvement on Third Down

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have not been able to put teams away this season partly because of their struggles on third down.

Over three games, Baltimore is just 10 of 33 (30%) on third down. Baltimore has also lost the time of possession battle in two of those three games.

The Ravens are 2-1 and their three games have been decided by nine points.

“The NFL is like that," coach John Harbaugh said. "There are games … You just never know. My dad always says … Before the game, I’ll say, ‘What do you think?’ He goes, ‘Well, you know what? You might blow them out.’ Then, he goes, ‘But they might blow you out, or it could be a really close game.’ And it seems like it always holds true. You never know.”

Overall, the Ravens offense has been effective.

They are ranked:

4th in total yards (1,274)

4th in Yards per Game (424.7)

11th for Points per Game (27.3)

1st in Rushing Yards per Game (185.3)

18th for Passing Yards per Game (239.3)

Lamar Jackson has thrown for 761 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. But his numbers would be higher if not for several dropped passes at key moments.

Baltimore has also dealt with injuries to the running backs, offensive line, wide receivers, and tight ends.

The Ravens play the undefeated Broncos (3-0) in Week 3.

"We're starting to get ready for the Broncos in Denver – [an] undefeated team. It’s a crazy stadium," Harbaugh said. "We’ve been there numerous times. So, it’s a big challenge.