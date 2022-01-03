Huntley Shows Potential But Ravens Offense Runs Through Jackson

BALTIMORE — Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has played effectively in place of the injured Lamar Jackson.

Huntley completed 20-of-32 passes for 197 yards and an interception while adding 54 rushing yards on 6 carries in a 20-19 loss to the Rames. It marks his fourth-consecutive game with at least 150 passing yards and 40 rushing yards, which is the NFL’s longest active streak.

Huntley also became one of four quarterbacks in NFL history, joining Robert Griffin III, Jalen Hurts and Jackson, to reach those marks in each of his first three NFL starts.

Those are solid accolades but Huntley still has some maturing to do as a quarterback.

He was 4 for 14 on third downs and 0 for 2 in the red zone against the Rams. The Ravens had a chance to close out the game with a touchdown in the fourth quarter but Huntley was flagged for a costly delay of game penalty and they had to settle for a field goal.

The Ravens also didn't score an offensive touchdown for the first time in three years.

"He made some plays. I’m sure there are plays he’s going to want to have back," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said. "We’re going to judge all of our players by the highest standard. As a starting quarterback, there are plays he could have made there, too, with his legs and with his arm. He also made a number of plays and operated for the most part well. The delay of game [penalties] are disappointing between him and the center, but they’ll work those out. That’s where we’re at.”

Over their five-game losing streak, Baltimore has lost four games by a total of five points.

Jackson could have been the difference in some of the games because of his elusiveness and ability to keep opponents on their heels.

After leading the Ravens to an 8-3 start, Jackson did have some struggles.

Over his past five games, including the Week 14 matchup with the Browns when he was injured in the first quarter, Jackson completed 100 of 157 pass attempts (63.7%) for 939 yards with six touchdowns and eight interceptions (71.6 rating). He was sacked 17 times.

Nonetheless, Jackson is still the Ravens franchise quarterback and the two sides will get back to the bargaining table this offseason to work out a long-term deal. Jackson could be looking for a deal in excess of $40 million per season, so the Ravens do have a big decision to make.

The Ravens also will likely bring back Huntley to serve as the main backup because he does give them a chance to win when he's in the game.

But make no mistake.

This is Jackson's team.