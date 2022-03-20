Ravens Offensive Line Coming Into Focus

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens revamped offensive line is already coming into focus this offseason.

The addition of Morgan Moses will help solidify the right side of the line. Moses will start at right tackle next to Kevin Zeitler at guard.

Moses should help the Ravens maintain a balance of running and throwing the football.

“When you look at it, the game-planning and things like that, the league is … You look at the AFC, especially the AFC West – all the quarterbacks there – at some point, you’re going to have to pass the ball," Moses said. "It’s good to have a balance of offensive linemen that can pass block, run block and do all of those things. It’s not just that I’m pass-heavy. I’m pass-heavy, pass blocking. At the same time, you realize that the game is changing as well, and you have to have players out there that are able to adapt to that.

"So, I think what I’ve done over the course of my career showing that, I think getting in here, getting around the guys, learning the playbook and just running around, hopefully the leadership qualities that I bring with myself, help the team thrive. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

The Ravens were smart to sign Patrick Mekari to a three-year extension, which keeps him under contract through the 2024 season. The deal is worth $15.4 million with an opportunity to earn $750,000 in additional money in 2023 and 2024.

Mekari could move from right tackle to center where the Ravens have a need after Bradley Bozeman signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers. Mekari could also play left guard, which is another area that is unsettled. That also means Mekari is capable of playing five positions on the offensive line.

The Ravens could also have an open competition between Tyre Phillips, Ben Cleveland or Ben Powers to be the starter at left guard.

Baltimore is also hopeful that Ronnie Stanley can resume his starting job at left tackle after missing parts of two seasons because of an ankle injury. The Ravens will be closely monitoring the situation with Stanley because that could affect the 2022 draft and perhaps another free-agent move.

Nonetheless, the Ravens will add depth on the offensive line with 10 picks in the draft.