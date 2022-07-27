Ravens LB David Ojabo Last 2022 NFL Draft Pick Unsigned

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Linebacker David Ojabo is not only the last remaining Ravens draft pick unsigned, but he is also the last player in the entire 2022 class that has not reached a deal with his new team.

The other 261 players in the 2022 draft have inked their contracts.

The Ravens and Ojabo have been unable to agree on the third-year guarantee percentage, according to ESPN.

Baltimore grabbed Ojabo with the 45th overall pick in the draft. He would have been a top-15 selection if he had not torn his Achilles at his Michigan Pro Day.

Last season, Ojabo appeared in all 14 games with six starts at outside linebacker in 2021, finishing with 35 tackles, including 12 for loss, 11 sacks, and three pass breakups. He also had eight quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery, and a program-record five forced fumbles.

Ojabo was a second-team All-American selection by the Associated Press.

"Man, again, it’s all scripted," Ojabo said about being drafted by the Ravens. "It’s all part of the plan. I can’t wait to work with him, Coach ‘Mac,' and even Coach Osborn [defensive assistant Ryan Osborn]. He’s the one that really trained me up this last season. So, I really can’t wait to get going.”

Ojabo is not expected to play until midseason.

The Ravens need their young players to boost the pass rush this season and Ojab can be an impact player when he's healthy.

Mike Macdonald was hired as the new defensive coordinator from Michigan where he helped develop Ojabo. Macdonald also hired former Wolverines defensive assistant Ryan Osborn to work with the young playmakers in Baltimore.

Oz [Ryan Osborn] and the rest of our coaches, they deserve a lot of that credit for developing those guys: [Michigan defensive line coach] Shaun Nua, Dylan Roney was our G.A. [graduate assistant] working with the outside ’backers last year," Macdonald said. "But what we saw with ‘Hutch’ [Aidan Hutchinson] was just a really rugged guy who’s a great player, and we kind of tweaked his position a little bit, and he slimmed down, and it ended up being a great role for him.

"With ‘Jabo’ [David Ojabo], he hadn’t played as much, so we just saw a 6-4, 6-5 guy that could fly, and we’re like, ‘Well, why don’t we just get this guy to rush the passer every down?’ And it worked out for us.”

