Ravens OLB Odafe Oweh Fined For Hit on Broncos QB Teddy Bridgewater

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens outside linebacker Odafe Oweh said he had no "ill-intent" when he delivered a bone-jarring hit on Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who had to leave last week's game with a concussion.

Nonetheless, it turned out to be a costly move.

The NFL fined Oweh $11,457 for the hit even though he was not penalized on the play.

“Obviously, we play football, so it’s a hard-hitting game, but I had no ill intent on trying to knock him out of the game or try to make sure he wasn’t playing football for the rest of the game," Oweh said. "There was no ill intent, but our mentality is basically to try to be the Ravens’ defense – bring physicality – and do everything that we’ve got to do safely, no penalties, and just try to play hard-hitting football. But like I said, I had no ill intent. I wish Teddy prosperity – everything like that. I wasn’t trying to do anything dirty.”

There were several other questionable hits during the game but only Oweh received. a fine.

Oweh is making a huge impact for the Ravens as a rookie. He's tied with Tyus Bowser for the team lead with two sacks. He also has 10 tackles and is becoming a three-down linebacker.

"That’s my goal," Oweh said. "Since freshman year, when they were trying to make me a pass-rush specialist, I hate that; I don’t like doing that. So, I try to make sure I’m good in every phase, so that’s definitely my goal – to try to be an every-down ‘backer and everything like that.”

The Ravens face another challenge this week with Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, who is able to make plays with his feet.