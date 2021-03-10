Don't Expect Quick Resolution to Orlando Brown Jr. Saga

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Orlando Brown Jr. wants to play left tackle.

He's made that perfectly clear to the Raven this offseason.

While the team is exploring trade offers for the two-time Pro Bowler, there's no rush to find a solution. Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta has spoken with Brown's agents about his future in Baltimore.

"We’ll do what’s best for Orlando, and we’ll do what’s best for the Ravens. These things take time sometimes," DeCosta said. "A lot of different scenarios in how this thing could play out, but we are blessed to have him on the team. He’s an excellent player. We’re a team that loves offensive linemen and young offensive linemen who are skilled. Orlando is a young offensive lineman who is skilled.”

Brown successfully made the switch from right to left tackle when Ronnie Stanley went down with a season-ending ankle injury. However, Stanley is expected to return to his position for the 2021 season.

Brown wants to stay on the blind side and caused a stir when he initially posted a message on Twitter that said, "I'm a LEFT tackle."

Brown later repeated that stance, saying his desire to play left tackle is to fulfill the wishes of his late father and former Ravens offensive tackle Orlando Brown Sr. They had a close relationship and Brown Jr. often wears a ceremonial bandana, which was the signature look of his father.

This means the Ravens might have to trade Brown to meet that demand and they'll have no shortage of suitors. Baltimore could accumulate several draft picks by trading Brown.

"It’s never been about the money," Brown wrote on Twitter. "I’m so appreciative for this organization and all my teammates. I couldn’t thank DeCosta enough, he’s a incredible football mind and one the best men I know. I want to live out the dream my dad had for me."

The Ravens, however, want to make sure they are well-compensated if they decide to trade Brown. The Colts, Bears, Chargers and Dolphins are potential suitors.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were viewed as the most likely landing spot but the team placed the franchise tag on offensive tackle Cam Robinson and they no longer need to part with a first-round pick for Brown.

"We feel that the way this free agency is moving is that the left tackle position, as always but even more now this year from hearing from the guys who have been in the NFL, this a tough year for that left tackle position," Jacksonville coach Urban Meyer said. "We feel like with what’s just out there and with coaching, culture, and development, Cam [Robinson] has a lot of talent.”

Baltimore is fully prepared to move forward with Brown on the 2021 roster.

"I think Orlando’s dream has always been to be a left tackle in the NFL like his father," DeCosta said. "So, that’s just how he sees himself, and that’s how he envisions his career playing out. We’re blessed to have him on the team. He’s a great kid. He’s an outstanding player. He’s played very well for us.

"He’s a very selfless guy. He’s bounced around and played two different positions at a very high level. He’s under contract, and he understands that."